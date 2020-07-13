Agency will provide funding for pandemic relief

Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority announced Monday it will make $7.1 million in funding available to organizations providing support services and resources to communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. Interested organizations must submit an application to the authority by July 24.

"The statewide data show COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact in certain communities. Tragically, those hardest-hit can ill afford yet another crisis," Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said. "This funding initiative will help these communities create a safety net for individuals and families at risk for homelessness and food insecurity. It also allows for flexibility so that other needs identified by communities may be addressed."

The funding is provided through the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program and will support communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus. Funds can be used for:

Transitional and/or emergency housing and rental assistance for persons involved in the criminal justice system and those who have experienced violence.Supportive services for community members, including overall advocacy, case management, legal services, mental and emotional support, and clinical behavioral health services for adults and children.Rent, utilities, and COVID-related supplies for community-based agency operations.Efforts to distribute food to local residents.Other needs resulting from the pandemic, as determined by communities.

Funding priorities were determined by a committee of criminal justice practitioners, policymakers, and community representatives. Community-level data on positive COVID cases, unemployment, housing, and reentry will be considered in funding decisions.

Additional information on the available funds and application process is available here. Proposals are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 24.

For more information, visit www.icjia.state.il.us.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter