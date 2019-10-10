Ahmad & Rana Pediatrics looks to rebound after flood

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Dr. Jarod Skouby, Dr. Jamil Rana, Dr. Shahnaz Ahmad and Dr. Shafique Ahmad at the Ahmad & Rana Pediatrics office in Granite City

Water inundates the Ahmad & Rana Pediatrics building during the Aug. 12 flood.

When Ahmad & Rana Pediatrics in Granite City reopened Sept. 16, Molly Brase was relieved.

“Our patients were super happy that we’re back,” the practice manager said. “We saw about 30 (patients) between the two doctors. The waiting room was full.”

But Brase was also exhausted. She had spent a month reorganizing the office building after it was shut down because of severe flooding that hit Granite City on Aug. 12.

“I’m actually energized because we’re almost at the end,” Brase said. “The day after the last box is unpacked, I’ll probably collapse.”

Standing in her office, Brase had to look at the calendar on the wall to figure out how many days she took off after the office was closed.

“I’ve had four days off since Aug. 12,” Brase said. “I’ve been here seven days a week. I took four days off during the Labor Day weekend to do something for my family, then I came back to work.”

Dr. Shafique Ahmad, Dr. Jamil Rana, Dr. Jarod Skouby and Dr. Shahnaz Ahmad are among the other staff members at Ahmad & Rana Pediatrics in the Bellemore Medical Building at 3165 Myrtle Ave. Shafique Ahmad has been in practice since 1980, while Rana began working there in 1998. There’s also an office in Maryville.

“The practice is very well-established,” said Brase, who has been the office manager since 2017. “We’re starting to see a third generation of patients now. Dr. Ahmad had acquired these patients when they were adolescents. They had children who brought their children to us. Now, they’re having children who are bringing their children to us.”

The severe flooding forced the staff to relocate its practice to the Gateway Regional Medical Center.

“This has never been happened in my practice,” Shafique Ahmad said. “I’ve been here for 40 years and I never had this problem before. We had a lot of rain and the roof was leaking and we had problems with that, but not this kind of flooding.”

Ahmad said the damages cost about $50,000. Their building insurance couldn’t cover it, forcing staff members to pay out of pocket.

“It was an hardship for all of us, especially for our patients we were worried about,” Ahmad said.

“Some of the patients did go to the Maryville office. Most of the patients didn’t want to go there partly because of the transportation and hardships.”

Brase said the office had a foot of standing water on Aug. 12. All of the carpets and furniture were ruined.

“With us being a medical clinic, we couldn’t just dry the carpet, steam clean it and go about our day,” the office manager said. “We needed to remove all of our carpet to make sure there’s no water in our walls and made sure the building had dried out appropriately.”

Rana said Brase did an outstanding job spending a month trying to get the office back in order.

“She was awesome,” he said. “She’s been here 24 hours a day, sometimes in all three places.”

Rana said he was thrilled that the office is back in business. The staff members celebrated their return with a large cake.

“This building has been the place for Granite City parents to bring their children for a good 40 years,” Rana said. “It’s a place everyone is used to and everyone knows.”

