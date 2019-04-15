AHS career and technical education students win awards, scholarships

× Expand The Alton High School Career and Technical Students of the Year

The Alton High School Career and Technical Education Department announced the recipients of the 2019 Student of the Year Awards.

Award winners include Cali Giertz, Mackenzie Giertz, Jacob Lombardi, and Braden Schrimpf, all for Accounting 1 HC; Stephanie Oliver and Josie Sands, both for Accounting 2 HC; Will Allred, Advanced Multimedia; Samuel Brown and Rachel Holmes, both for Broadcasting; Cassie Havis, Early Childhood Education 1; Samantha Robertson, Early Childhood Education 2; Lucia Mattea, Foods and Nutrition; Katie Powers, FCS Communications; Erin Hillery, Advanced Photography; Kaylee Pollard and Sophia Smith, both for Graphics Communication 1; Jacquelyn Buettner and Mary Curvey, both for Graphic Communications 2; Adam Cooke, Agriculture Mechanization; Matt Engdale, Automotive Tech; Lucas Tankersley, Architecture; Joe Patridge, CAD; Logan Smeltzer, Advanced Woods; Dominick Smith, Construction Trades; Tyler Bounds, Welding; Jackie Copeland, Welding; and Jalen Abel, Tyler Burdick, and Jared Cochran, all for Cooperative Work Training.

The award winners were announced April 11 at an awards ceremony at Alton High School.

Along with the Student of the Year Awards, Rachel Holmes received the CTE Department Scholarship and Robi Dublo, Gabriel Hensley, and Jessica Davison received the Dr. Martha Price-Darr Scholarship.

The awards promote merit in career and technical education by recognizing individuals who have made extraordinary effort in career and technical education programs that exemplify the highest standards of the program. Award winners serve as inspirational leaders to future students and embody the core values of the program.

× Expand Assistant Principal Mike Brey with Dr. Martha Price-Darr Scholarship recipients Gabriel Hensley and Robi Dublo