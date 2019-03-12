AHS grad and Army paratrooper dies in crash

McDill

A 2015 Alton High School graduate and U.S. Army paratrooper passed away early Sunday in a motorcycle crash in North Carolina.

Patrick Admire McDill was killed in a motorcycle crash at approximately 4:38 a.m. Sunday, March 10, when he was hit by another motorist, according to a release from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment. A 24-year-old Sanford, N.C., woman has since been charged with driving while impaired in the crash. McDill was pronounced dead at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, N.C.

Alton Superintendent of Schools Mark Cappel, a friend of the McDill family who said he’s known Patrick for at least a decade, called McDill a “good kid who grew into a nice young man.

“Our condolences are going to his mom, Shannon, and his father, Mr. McDill, and his brother, Jameson,” Cappel said.

McDill was born on Feb. 19, 1997, to Shannon Admire-McDill and Patrick McDill. He graduated from Alton High School and joined the Army on June 23, 2015.

“The loss of Spc. Patrick McDill is a tragedy,” said Lt. Col. Scott McKay, commander of 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment. “He is part of the one percent who volunteered to serve his country in a time of war and his loss will be a significant loss to the White Devil Team. Right now, our focus is on supporting Spc. McDill’s family and his teammates.”

McDill attended Basic Combat Training and Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga. He was assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division in August 2016, where he served as a radio telephone operator and grenadier.

“Spc. McDill truly embodied the 82nd Airborne Division’s motto of ‘All the Way’ as he put his best effort in every challenge given to him,” said Capt. Eric Kim, McDill’s company commander. “Alpha Company misses his genuine smile, the care he gave to his fellow ‘Blackhearts,’ and his indefatigable energy. Alpha Company deeply mourns his loss and is focused on supporting his family and friends through this tragedy.”

He deployed to Afghanistan from June 2017 to March 2018 in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

He is survived by his parents, brother and stepmother, Louise.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with “C” device, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal-with Campaign Star, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the NATO medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, and Parachutist Badge.

