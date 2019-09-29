AHS students participate in See You At The Pole event

× Expand Alton High School students gather near the flagpole Sept. 25 at the See You At The Pole event.

Alton High School had its annual See You At The Pole event on Sept. 25 near the flagpole at the AHS campus.

See You At The Pole is a gathering of thousands of students for the purposes of worship and prayer.

“Alton High School had the largest turnout of students that we have ever had,” AHS administrative assistant Amy Mayberry said. “We didn’t get to promote the event as well as we normally do, as the teacher who wanted to organize the event got sick and has been out all week. No one wanted to let the teacher or the cause down.”

Eddie Hitchcock, co-sponsor of the Encounter group from Main Street Methodist Church, and Abundant Life Church youth pastors Jasen Peterson and David Anderson were among the people in attendance. Peterson and Anderson organized the service.

“It was really nice to see how many kids came out and weren’t afraid to show their faith,” AHS sophomore Claire Fennewald said.

