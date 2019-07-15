AHS students provide talent for musical comedy

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson The cast of Riverbend Theatre’s fourth annual summer youth production, “The Drowsy Chaperone”

photo by Denny Patterson The Man in Chair (Jayson Heil) looks longingly at his favorite character, the Drowsy Chaperone (Audrey Neace).

Riverbend Theatre’s fourth annual summer youth production, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” will be performed at the Alton High School auditorium at 7 p.m. July 19-20 and 2 p.m. July 21. Tickets are $10.

Founded in 2016, Riverbend Theatre desires to bring a high quality of theater experience to the youths of Alton and surrounding communities. Past shows include “Footloose,” “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and “Guys & Dolls.”

“The reason we chose ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ for this year’s production is because we did a very large show last year with ‘Guys & Dolls,’” vocal director Alison Neace said. “We were looking to maybe do something a little bit smaller this year with a lot of leading roles. This show, basically everyone is a leading role. We felt it was a good fit, and we wanted to stay with something comedic. This is a very comedic show with lots of good music.”

“The Drowsy Chaperone” is a parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s. The story concerns a middle-aged, asocial musical theater fan who plays the record of his favorite musical, the fictional 1928 hit “The Drowsy Chaperone.” The show comes to life onstage, as he wryly comments on the music, story and actors.

According to Neace, audiences can expect a lot of fun.

“All the characters are kind of larger-than-life parodies of characters from 1920s musicals,” she said. “You have everything from ditzy blondes to gangsters to leading ladies, everything you would expect in a musical, but you also have this man in a chair and it’s his favorite show. It’s coming to life in his apartment. It’s so much fun and he is inserting commentary, which is hysterical.”

Director Kristi Doering is a theater teacher at Alton High School, and she is excited to work with a wider variety of students than just those who are in her classes.

“It is great to see these kids go above and beyond,” she said. “When we give them a part, they always start out uncertain if they can do the role. As time progresses, they explode with their characters, and that is what we are looking for. It is neat to see them gain confidence through their stage experiences.”

“We want to make this a great learning experience,” Neace added. “Every show, these kids learn how to develop a character, what the process is like and how challenging it is to learn music. We don’t skimp just because they are kids. It doesn’t matter. We had over 50 kids audition and these 21 made it because they did a great job in their audition. We expect them to rise to the challenge and learn those parts and hopefully they will learn something new about the whole process.”

The cast ranges from ages 13-18, and includes Jayson Heil as Man in Chair, Hayley File as Mrs. Tottendale, Lorian Warford as Underling, Gabe Levi as Robert Martin, Austin Turnbull as George, Garrett Cooper as Feldzieg, Shelby Oertel as Kitty, Jovon Ammons as Gangster No. 1, Jaron Ammons as Gangster No. 2, Spencer Domer as Aldolpho, Alaina Bozarth as Janet Van de Graaff, Audrey Neace as The Drowsy Chaperone, Morgan Palmer as Trix the Aviatrix and Deven Nasso as Superintendent. The ensemble includes E’Niya Fields, Annie Gallaher, Aaliyah Jones, James Harbaugh, Sophia Kumagai, Ellie Levi and Kyle Neace.

In addition to Doering and Neace, the production crew includes Julia Frazier for set and costume design and Michael Frazier for music direction.

Neace, a 17-year-old student at Alton High, says playing the Drowsy Chaperone has been great experience for her. She wants to pursue a career as a musician.

“I love being in this atmosphere where we can continue to learn and gain experience from local professionals,” she said. “I have been in past Riverbend productions and the most important thing to them is giving us kids opportunities. I am glad I am able to spend my summer doing something I absolutely love. It makes me feel like I am never wasting a moment of my summer.”

Eigteen-year-old Heil agrees. He also wanted to make this production his last great experience before going off to college.

“I love this show,” he said. “It is hilarious and touching and I basically love everything about it. That’s why I wanted to be involved.”

For more information, visit riverbendtheatre.org. Tickets can be purchased on the website or at the door. Riverbend is also planning to expand this year’s season with its first-ever fall production that will include an adult cast. More information about that will be announced soon.

