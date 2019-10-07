Alfresco Productions tinkers with "Young Frankenstein"

× Expand John Mefford as Kemp, John Roger Jauss as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein and Carrie Wenos Priesmeyer as Elizabeth [photos by Denny Patterson]Photos 4, 7 Audiences are invited to take a roll in the hay with Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (John Roger Jauss), Inga (Melissa Felps) and Igor (George Doerr). “Young Frankenstein” will be performed at Alfresco Productions Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19 and 20.

It’s alive, it’s alive!

In honor of the spooky season, Alfresco Productions will perform the Broadway sensation “Young Frankenstein.” Based on the 1974 Oscar-nominated film by Mel Brooks, this show is a reimagining of the Mary Shelley classic.

“We were looking for a show that would be an audience favorite,” director Lisa Garcia-Fensterman said. “Everyone knows that Mel Brooks is such a comedic genius and ‘Young Frankenstein’ is such an iconic and well-known show. Also, with the Halloween season coming up, we were looking for a show that would fit in with the theme of the season. One year we did ‘The Addams Family,’ and another year we did ‘Jekyll and Hyde.’ So, you know, this fits right in.”

“Young Frankenstein” is the story of Frederick Frankenstein, an esteemed New York brain surgeon and professor who happens to be the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein. When Frederick inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania, he faces a dilemma. Does he continue to run from his family’s tortured past, or does he stay in Transylvania and continue his grandfather’s mad experiments? Throw in an escaped monster and a sexy lab assistant, and hilarity and chaos ensues.

Garcia-Fensterman says audiences are in for a treat.

“They can expect a lot of laughter,” she said. “This show is so humorous, and the script is just hilarious. There are so many jokes and so many bits throughout, audiences are going to be entertained from the beginning to end. We also have a lot of very entertaining dance numbers and we have a tap dance extravaganza with ‘Puttin On the Ritz.’”

Just like any show, Garcia-Fensterman says this production has been a lot of work.

“It takes a village to put a show together, but I have been very blessed to have a very talented, seasoned cast of principals,” she said. “So that has been very easy. I didn’t have to spend a lot of time on characterization. I had to work on those nuances more with the ensemble because I have some newbies in the ensemble, which is always nice for us. We like to bring in new people, but our seasoned principals have all been in other productions and they have all been nominated and won St. Louis Arts for Life awards. So, audiences are going to get a great show.”

The cast includes John Roger Jauss as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, George Doerr as Igor, Carrie Wenos Priesmeyer as Elizabeth, Melissa Felps as Inga, Joel Garret Brown as The Monster, Camille Fensterman as Frau Blucher and John Mefford as Kemp. The ensemble includes Jason Blackburn, Ray Martin, Jacob Schalk, Priscilla Case, Kayla Dressman, Mallory Golden, Natalie Kurz, Aaron Williams, Jennifer Kapatonovich, Mary Feddak, Aaron Kamphoefner, Angela Doerr, Julie Cox, Ian Wonders and Nick Drago.

For Felps, being in this show has been special.

“I saw this musical a few years ago at the Muny before I even started theater,” she said. “I remember looking at my mom and saying, ‘Someday, I’m going to play the hayride girl.’ When Alfresco announced it was doing the show, I was like, well, I should probably try to be the hayride girl. I didn’t know her name was Inga at the time, but I was determined to get the part, and Lisa said yes. This show has been so much fun, and I am excited to see everybody’s character come to life, especially the ensemble.”

Jauss says being involved with “Young Frankenstein” has been exhausting but fulfilling. In addition to playing the lead, he is responsible for creating the production’s elaborate set.

“I have spent pretty much every day here at the center throughout the entire month of August working on the set,” he said. “This show has been a lot of work, but I enjoy Halloween and working on design and special effects, so this is right in my wheelhouse. I look forward to seeing all the elements come together. The interchangeable set pieces, the special effects, the number of props we have. It is incredibly complex, but it’s going to be great. I also love working with this very talented, fun and engaging group of people. I have done several shows here at Alfresco and always had a great experience.”

According to Garcia-Fensterman, creating the set has been this production’s major challenge.

“We wanted to have special effects that would wow the audiences,” she said. “As you know, we have limited space. Thanks to John and his team, we have eye-popping special effects. Lights that go on and off, lights that twinkle, LED lights, fog, and Diane Wingerter is doing some amazing things with light design. So, I think these special effects are going to wow the audience. John also did a full video because there are so many scene changes and we are using video to help incorporate some of those scenes. I feel like the set and special effects and video is worth the price of the ticket alone.”

“Young Frankenstein” will be performed at Alfresco Productions in Granite City on Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19 and 20. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m., expect for the final performance at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.

