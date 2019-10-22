"All hands on deck" for Granite City flood response, official says

× Expand photo submitted by Eric Pomeroy Courtney Lane Court at 6:30 a.m.

Tragedy stuck Granite City on Aug. 12 as an estimated 9.5 inches of rain fell in 3.5 hours, damaging multiple homes and businesses.

Two months later, assessments are still being made.

“What we are trying to assess now is what is defined as critical needs,” Economic Development Director Cathy Hamilton said. “Those who have not replaced their HVAC systems, who won’t have heat this winter, who hasn’t replaced their water heaters, who has structural issues. That is what we are trying to identify now.”

The day after the storm, Mayor Ed Hagnauer and his staff were out roaming neighborhoods, trying to do initial assessments. They determined the city needed to be declared a disaster.

“I have never seen a crisis like this before — 9.5 inches of rain in 3.5 hours is worse than hurricane-level rain,” Hagnauer said. “That morning when we saw what happened, we knew we were going to have issues. My staff, police, fire and public works sat down and met and went over what we were going to do. We knew we had to act quickly, so we decided that we were going to move forward with helping clean homes and businesses ourselves. The city was going to pay for it. We knew we had to put dumpsters on the streets, but we also knew that we would have to cancel everything public works was doing, like our streets and things like that at the time. We canceled all that so our guys could get out and manage what people were dumping. I know a lot of people were not expecting the city to be out there, so we wanted to make sure that we covered our bases in that way. People were hurting, and we needed to help. Our first goal was mainly people with sewer backups and people that were either seniors, special needs or kids.”

The city also reached out to the community by having a resource event at the Granite City High School gymnasium.

“We were in the city council chambers discussing what the next steps were in regard to dealing with a disaster,” Hamilton said. “The MARC (Multi-agency Resource Center) was our community outreach event, which was really a way to get people out and for us to assess how big of a problem we had. We knew we had a problem because the phone was ringing off the hook with claims. The scope was much bigger than just a few houses, like we would have maybe seen in a different event. So, we had 3-4 days to put that on and to get that organized. It was all hands on deck.”

It’s estimated 832 families attended the resource event.

Many were quick to help with the cleanup, but according to Hagnauer and Hamilton, the Southern Baptists with Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief saved the day. Volunteers resided in Granite City until the last week of September and helped clean out about 400 homes.

“I called them to see if they could come in and help with what they can to provide cleanup and mold remediation resources,” Second Baptist Church Pastor Chris Sedabres said. “They then told us how to set up the MARC and how to set up the management agency resource center to get an assessment on how great the need was.”

“Once the Baptists came in, the city kind of pulled back on some of the assessments,” Hamilton added. “The Baptists really went house to house, door to door. Then they started cleaning up the city. They were out here for weeks, and we felt the Baptists being here to help our residents was so important.”

“Because the Baptists have been through this before, they guided us,” Hagnauer concluded. “Whatever they needed, we supplied it. What they did was just phenomenal for this community, and I don’t think we could ever match that again. Hopefully, we never have to.”

Many residents say they’re happy with the city’s response, but there’s also many who claim city officials have not taken enough action.

“I think in a crisis, no response is fast enough,” Hamilton said. “We were on the ground, the MARC was done in four days, the dumpsters were down in 48 hours, so I stand behind the city’s response 100 percent.”

“You have to remember that we really got hit with two separate events,” Hagnauer added. “Granite City is divided into two sewer area. We have a combination system from Nameoki Road on down to this direction, and on the other side, we have a split system. It was just mainly 9.5 inches of rain filling a 24-inch pipe that wasn’t allowing water to run into all of our pumps.”

And speaking of pumps, rumors circulated that the city’s pumps and drains were shut off or not operating in time to prevent flooding. This caused an extensive blame game.

“Every single pump was working,” Hagnauer said. “All our pumps are monitored. During the day, we monitor them at public works, and at night, the monitor goes over to the police department. When one has a problem, a red light goes off. The foreman that night is called, and they go out and call whomever they need to get out and take care of it. We didn’t receive anything that night. The only pump that we had a problem with during the whole event was a pump over on Terrace Lane. We immediately set up a bypass pump, called the company, they came and fixed it and we shut the bypass down. Now, that stormwater was going into a ditch and the ditches are smaller. We didn’t know what 9.5 inches was going to do to that ditch, but it just filled up so fast that we had to wait. Eventually, everything went down and everything was going on, but as far as what the city did and their process and their pumps and life stations, everything was working.

“The biggest problem is that the systems aren’t set up for that kind of rain,” he said. “No system is. It would cost billions of dollars to set up systems to handle that. So, no, we did everything humanly possible that we could in order to fight this. As for rumors, we can’t stop that. We understand people were upset, and that’s OK. They’re going to be upset until they get answers, but we couldn’t give them answers. They wanted answers right away, but until you assess where you are and what went on, that can’t be done overnight. That can take 5-7 days.”

“Something we overlook is that the 9.5 inches fell on already high water,” Sedabres added. “The ground was already saturated, so on top of that, there’s no system in the United States that can keep up with that. We as pastors maintain a message of hope because we know people are hurting. This is their livelihoods. This is their memories and everything they have stored in their basements are being completely flooded. It flooded all the way to the rafters in some places. Immediately when something like that happens, people want to see results. They want to crucify somebody, they want somebody to give them answers, somebody to pay, somebody to be fired: something like that because something obviously went seriously wrong. The truth is, it was a disaster. It was something that no sewer system in the country would have been able to handle. I personally saw how the city stepped up to help.”

Hagnauer met with city engineers soon after the flood to try and figure out how to prevent another disaster. He is also still working with state legislators to find money to help affected areas.

“Now, we are kind of in the assessment stage and working to get some approvals for some additional resources,” Hamilton said. “We don’t have all the solutions, but we are trying to address it and when it comes to the role of the city, we are trying to help residents.”

Granite City suffered a significant amount of damage, but not enough to qualify for public or individual assistance on a federal or state level. The city’s third-party insurance representative, Thomas McGee Group, denied all claims filed by residents and businesses. Therefore, money will not be reimbursed to the city or residents who have used their own expenses to help clean up.

However, SBA (Small Business Administration) loans have become available.

“The critical thing for us right now is moving forward,” Hagnauer said. “People are upset because somebody’s not paying for everything, but what they have to remember about the small business loan is that this is a very low-interest loan. People can pay it back over 30 years. I mean, it’s incredible that you can fix your basement back up for $15,000 and take 30 years to pay it back. You are probably paying less than $35-$40 a month. That’s something that should be looked at as a good thing rather than, you know, well, we knew nobody was going to pay for it. We cannot help that this is a disaster, but the small business loan is a good thing. It is imperative that our people understand that this isn’t like a punishment. This is a great deal for us. Maybe not what all of us wanted, we would prefer everyone to be helped for free, but that just didn’t happen.”

As far as water heaters, furnaces, and air conditioners are concerned, the city council has agreed to move community development money into what Hagnauer calls a rehab fund.

“That will allow us to reach out to people who qualify to get a furnace, air conditioner or water heater put in their homes,” he said. “This program puts a lien on your property for five years. If you keep your property for five years, it goes away. There are several avenues we can contribute to help, but that is one of the bigger ones because I think $125,000 to $130,000 in that account can buy quite a few water heaters, furnaces and air conditioners. People have to qualify for that, and they can qualify right here through my office with Kathy Moore.”

“We are still flushing out the rest of the program, but we are going to put an alert on Facebook and try to get people to start applying,” Hamilton added. “There have been a lot of rumors and random Facebook comments about people still hurting and saying I don’t have a furnace or heater. Commenting on Facebook isn’t the same as calling the mayor’s office and doing stuff. It has been difficult assessing the difference between Facebook numbers and reality. That is something we must flush out because we are going to try to continue to help people do the best that we can. It was a chaotic time for everybody.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter