All lanes of I-55/70 to reopen Tuesday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced westbound I-55/70 will be restricted to one lane from Illinois 157 to Illinois 111 near Collinsville. The lane restriction is necessary for pavement repairs.

All lanes of I-55/70 from the I-270/55/70 interchange will be reopened to just east of Illinois 157. Traffic will be reduced to one lane from Illinois 157 to Illinois 111. The ramp for westbound I-70 to southbound I-55 will remain closed. A posted detour will direct westbound I-70 traffic to take westbound I-270 to southbound I-255 to westbound I-64 to access westbound I-70.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes such as I-270, I-255 and I-64. IDOT asks drivers to be patient, reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter