All lanes to close on westbound I-55/70

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a full closure on westbound I-55/70 from the I-270/70/55 interchange near Troy to Black Lane near Collinsville is scheduled to begin Friday and last throughout the weekend. The closure is necessary for placing a new bituminous surface treatment on the road.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, all lanes of westbound I-55/70 will be closed from I-270/70/55 to Black Lane. A posted detour will direct through-traffic to take westbound I-270 to southbound I-255 to westbound I-64 to access westbound I-55/70. I-270 eastbound and I-70 westbound traffic will not have access to I-55/70 southbound/westbound at the I-270/70/55 interchange. Southbound I-55 motorists will have access to I-70 eastbound. Only local traffic will have access to Illinois 162 and U.S. 40 via I-55 southbound.

The closure is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

Drivers are encouraged to use the posted detour throughout the weekend closure. The closure will increase traffic on the detour route and other alternate routes in the area; therefore, allow extra time for all trips in and throughout the surrounding area. IDOT asks motorists to be patient, reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the detour area.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter