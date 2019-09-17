All southbound I-255 lanes will close Friday night

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a full closure on southbound I-255 from I-55/70 to I-64 is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and last throughout the weekend. The closure is necessary to make bridge repairs.

All lanes of southbound I-255 will be closed from I-55/70 to I-64. A posted detour will direct through-traffic to take southbound I-55 to eastbound I-64 to return to southbound I-255.

The closure is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers are encouraged to use the posted detour throughout the weekend closure. The closure will increase traffic on the detour route and other alternate routes in the area, therefore, allow extra time for all trips in and throughout the surrounding area. Be patient, reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the detour area.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

