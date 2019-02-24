All that glitters

× Expand photo courtesy of Pete Basola The cast of “The Glitter Girls” includes (from left) Mayvonne Rausch (Pat Kulish), Mamie Ewing (Kathy Reimer), Trudy Tromaine, sitting (Missy Chapman), Corrine Culvert (Mary Crank), Arpege/Arnold Cross (Kelly Hougland), Flossie Price (Diana Kay), Dowd Foster (Shea Maples), Charlie Seaburn (Nick Trapp), Patty Wesley (Tiffani Bowen) and Valerie Fairhope (Kim Hillman).

Alton Little Theater’s fifth show in its 86th season could be compared to a cross between “Steel Magnolias” and “Survivor.”

A couple of the play’s cast members also jokingly refer to the ALT production, “The Glitter Girls,” by another name.

“It’s like being on set with the Kardashians,” Nick Trapp says,with a grin.

“It’s like ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ meets ‘Golden Girls’,” actor Shea Maples lightheartedly replies.

“I think I prefer the ‘(Steel) Magnolias’-‘Survivor’ comparison to the ‘Kardashians’-‘Golden Girls’,” says Kim Hillman, setting the record straight. Hillman plays Valerie Fairhope, one of seven Glitter Girls.“The Glitter Girls” will be on the stage at the Showplace Friday through Sunday, March 1-3, and Thursday through Sunday, March 7-10. All shows will be at 7:30 p.m., except for the 2 p.m. Sunday shows.

The show, which features a cast that genuinely enjoys laughing and creating a good piece of theater together, takes place at a North Georgia social club, The Glitter Girls, convened by its richest member, Trudy Tromaine (played by Missy Chapman). She wishes to bequeath $16 million to one of the remaining Glitter Girls. The kicker is the group as a whole has to decide who is worthy enough to distribute the money, taking the chance she might keep it for herself.

“The Glitter Girls” consists of Valerie Fairhope (Hillman), Flossie Price (Diana Kay), Patty Wesley (Tiffani Bowen), Mamie Ewing (Kathy Reimer), Corrine Culvert (Mary Crank) and Mayvonne Rausch (Pat Kulish). The rest of the cast is made up of the widower filling in for his deceased wife who was a Glitter Girl, Dowd Foster (Maples) and Charlie Seaburn (Trapp), who is filling in for his mother, a fellow Glitter Girl. Add to the mix Trudy’s maid, Arpege (Kelly Hougland), also known as Arnold Cross.“I think the characters are all pretty identifiable,” show director Gail Drillinger says. “People will find something of themselves in these characters.

“The playwright tends to write these characters because of his own life experiences,” she adds. “He’s probably met all of these people at some point. Generally speaking, it probably doesn’t differ a whole lot (from other Southern comedies). I think this one is a little more cleverly written.”

As a reporter interviews this director and cast, one can tell this show is making great memories.

“We can’t stop laughing,” Hillman says. “This is the funniest show to rehearse. We’re having a blast.

“And we already have inside jokes,” she adds.

“We’re rewriting the script,” Kay says with a smile, obviously kidding.

But the cast is also picking up on the sentimental part of the play’s story, as well as enjoying the humor.

“I think that this is the dynamic of their friendship. They’re Southern women. They don’t hold back,” Hillman says.

“I think they are just so comfortable and true to their selves that they accept each other the way they are,” she continues. “In the end, you realize these women truly love each other.”

“It’s really like a sibling rivalry,” Kay says. “It’s like we’re all sisters the way that you would be if you were eight sisters living in a house together. It’s like we’re all fighting for Trudy’s attention, fighting for each other’s attention.”

You can tell they have their quarrels but they really love each other,” Trapp adds.

Even after truths are revealed, friendships still hold true.

“Dark secret after dark secret comes out, and they react and they move right on and they’re back to being friends again,” Hougland says.

Drillinger says to not bring children to see the show because of dialogue innuendo.

“It’s a fun show with naughty bits,” she says.

The show will give theater lovers the first chance at early bird sale prices for season tickets for the 86th season.

For more information, call (618) 462-3205 or visit the website.

