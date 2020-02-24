ALT to roll with “Holy Laughter” in March

Alton Little Theater

Alton Little Theater will premier the quirky new comedy “Holy Laughter” at the Showplace with seven performances on March 20-22 and March 26-29.

Director Gail Drillinger found the play by Catherine Trieschman in the catalog of a small publishing house and decided to order a script with the unusual leading lady of a female Episcopalian priest called to a small town full of colorful characters and financial problems. Churchgoers will delight in the antics played out by the fictional St. Michael's Episcopal Church members and audiences will find such funny lines in priest Abigail's journey from chaos to joy.

The unusual setting of a struggling congregation may seem unlikely to deliver comic heights but indeed the play and its talented ensemble cast of five delivers the goods. Lindsay Watters, Monique Williams, Pat Kulish, Aaron Mermelstein and Ben Sasser provided the layered parts that create a whole wonderful show.

Brant McCance, Jake Tenberge, Ethan Handel and Melissa Mulrean assist Drillinger with the technical aspects of the show, using projections and lots of imagination to move the play through the time and space of one year.

Audiences will surely enjoy a new show, even with bits of irreverence, and the support of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the Alton Community Service League hosting a preview party on March 19. Tickets are available for the seven Mainstage productions through the ALT office at (618) 462-3205 or http://www.altonlittletheater.org.

A bonus for those attending the show is a $1 chance ticket that can purchase the beautiful new convertible crib used in the production.

The biggest bonus of attending the March comedy at ALT is to be the first to secure early bird season tickets for the legendary 87th season at the Showplace for only $78 for six productions, including two new musicals. Artistic Director Kevin Frakes will be announcing the 87th big lineup the first week of March.

