Alton man charged in Friday night shooting death

An Alton man has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting death at an Alton gas station Friday evening.

Pedro Cisneros-Vega, 22, of the 1200 block of Brown Street, Alton, was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons. Cisneros-Vega is currently in custody at the Alton Jail without bond.

According to a release from Alton Police Public Information Officer Pfc. Emily Hejna, Alton police responded to a report of a fight inside the Shell station located at 2500 Brown St. in Alton at 7:13 p.m. Friday. During the course of the fight, 22 year-old Austin L. Pierson, was shot and died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

“This incident saddens me because it is yet another instance where young adults in our community weren’t able to look beyond the immediate moment and find a peaceful resolution to their problems," Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said. "I have excellent investigators who solve these cases, but most could be avoided all together if we do a better job teaching our young people that violence is not the answer.”

Shortly after the shooting, Alton police learned of reports of a hit and run traffic crash in East Alton and then a second traffic crash at Illinois Route 140 and Illinois Route 159, Hejna said in a news release. A suspect was taken into custody by Madison County Sheriff’s deputies and Illinois State Troopers at the scene of the second crash.

Alton investigators were able to connect the driver in the crashes to the earlier shooting.

“The swift resolution in this case was possible because of the strong network of first responders in our area," Simmons said. "We will ensure that network remains strong so we can continue to be among the best departments in solving violent crime. A special thanks to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, East Alton Police Department, East Alton Fire Department, Madison County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police for their assistance in this case.”