Altercation at AHS basketball game still an issue

Questions continue surrounding disciplinary action toward students involved in the altercation at the Alton and Riverview Gardens boys basketball game at AHS on Nov. 23.

Some student athletes have returned to the court for the Redbirds and one more will make his return in Friday’s contest vs. Trinity Catholic in the Chic-fil-A Shootout at Belleville East High.

Suspensions were initially handed out to five players. Then on Dec. 20 criminal charges were brought against two boys players and one Alton girls player who was involved.

Ahmad Sanders and Cri’shonna Hickman, both 18, along with another student athlete who is a minor were charged with felony battery charges.

According to the Southwestern Conference constitution those charges made those students ineligible to participate in games.

Bylaw U, No. 3 section 4b reads, “The Southwestern Conference prohibits students from participating in conference events if the student is charged with a criminal felony offense or an offense which would be a felony if committed by an adult, or a misdemeanor offense as listed in Section 24-1, 24-3, or 24-3.1 of the Criminal Code, pertaining to weapons and firearms. The student shall remain ineligible to participate in conference events until the criminal charge(s) are adjudicated or dismissed.”

Section 4c goes on to read, “A student convicted of a felony or adjudicated delinquent for an offense which would be a felony if committed by an adult, or a misdemeanor offense as listed in Section 24-1, 24-3 or 24-3.1, of the Criminal Code, pertaining to weapons and firearms shall be ineligible to participate in Southwestern Conference events for a period of one calendar year from the date of conviction.”

While the minor’s charges were recently reduced, Sanders and Hickman are still awaiting court dates. Sanders court date is Feb. 4 surrounding 1 count of aggravated battery and 3 counts of resisting a peace officer. Hickman is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25 facing 1 count of aggravated battery.

SWC commissioner Bill Schmidt said these bylaws were added to the constitution around a decade ago after a case involving a student athlete to take the responsibility off of each specific school in the league and place it on the conference.

“About 10-12 years ago there was a situation that occured within the Southwestern Conference that dealt with a young student athlete who had moved from Belleville West to East St. Louis and there were some questions surrounding his eligibility,” Schmidt said. “During that time it came out that he’d been dealing with a felony charge in the courts. When that issue was resolved the Southwestern Conference met and added a whole section to their constitution dealing with code of conduct.

“In layman’s terms it says that a student athlete who is charged with a criminal felony, or commits an offense where a felony would be charged if they were an adult, or charged with a misdemeanor pertaining to weapons and firearms, if that happens the student athlete shall remain ineligible for Southwestern Conference participation until the criminal charges are adjudicated or dismissed.”

Sanders also faces a count of felony perjury charges, which is scheduled to go to court on Feb. 19. That comes from a jury trial pertaining to his brother in the People v. Aryion Sanders. Those charges were filed on April 5, 2018.

The offices of Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons didn’t return a phone call to answer questions over this prior to the story’s deadline.

Alton School District No. 11 Superintendent Mark Cappel made a statement via telephone on Thursday regarding the AHS student athletes and the current disciplinary situation.

“I am glad for one of our players that things have began to be resolved,” Cappel said. “The charges were brought down to a misdemeanor, which according to our Southwestern Conference bylaws he is eligible to play and will be back tomorrow night.”

Cappel went on to say, “All players who were involved in this have completed all the discipline that we have given as a district to them according to our disciplinary handbook and our athletic code of conduct. They have fulfilled everything that we put upon them.

“With our other player or two we are still going by Southwestern Conference bylaws and we do have to make sure we do fulfill those obligations.”