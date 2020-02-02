Alton’s Minor Watson performed in Oscar-winning films

The best and brightest of Hollywood will be honored at the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9. An Alton man acted in several Oscar-winning films.

Minor Watson had roles in 111 movies during a 43-year performance career and appeared alongside some of the industry’s biggest names. But he never forgot his hometown.

Born Dec. 22, 1889, in Marianna, Ark., Watson was living in Upper Alton as a youth and, in 1904, was listed as an end on his high school football team. The next year, he entered a military academy in Delafield, Wis., but returned to the area to enroll at Shurtleff College.

At Shurtleff, it was suggested Watson follow a career in drama. He eventually studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City.

In 1913, Watson signed with Essanay Studios, one of the top production houses of the time and originally based in Chicago, then the film capital of the nation.

He appeared in nine shorts over the next year, but his true love was the stage. By the 1930s, Watson was splitting his time between Broadway and Hollywood, and made his preference clear. He later remarked, “I’m a stage actor by heart and by profession. I was a movie star by necessity and a desire to eat.”

After a stint as a fighter pilot in World War I, Watson appeared in at least 17 Broadway plays, most notably State of the Union, a presidential drama that ran for 765 performances between 1945-47. One theater critic praised Watson’s “outstanding acting” with his “practical sagacity, wily intelligence, and ready resourcefulness.”

On the big screen, he landed parts in several low-budget movies, including “Charlie Chan in Paris,” the latest installment in the popular detective film series, in 1935. One of his more significant movies of that year was 1937’s “Navy Blue and Gold,” a story of cadets at the U.S. Naval Academy that included a scene with a Navy football game.

The film starred Jimmy Stewart, Robert Young (“Father Knows Best,” “Marcus Welby M.D.”) and Lionel Barrymore. Two years later, Watson was also cast with Young in the film comedy “Maisie.”

In 1938, Watson played in one of his top movies in “Boys Town,” a study of a school for juvenile delinquents that won a Best Actor Oscar for leading man Spencer Tracy. The movie, which also starred Mickey Rooney, earned an Oscar for Best Writing and was nominated for three others.

The following year, he was in “Angels Wash Their Faces,” another juvenile delinquent drama that featured future President Ronald Reagan. Watson appeared in a total of 11 movies in 1939.

Among his films in 1940 was “Abe Lincoln in Illinois,” starring Raymond Massey. Watson played Lincoln’s good friend Joshua Speed. Film critic Leonard Maltin lauded the movie as “first-rate Americana.”

Not only did Watson have the talent, he apparently had the look. One source describes him as “a jovial, grandfatherly actor specializing in playing warm-hearted doctors, affable small-town businessmen, concerned Army officers and other such characters.” The same source lauded his “soft Southern drawl, engaging manner, and soothing demeanor (which) made his characters both liked and respected.”

Watson was cast with Reagan once again in 1942 in Kings Row, which was nominated for Best Picture, one of its four Oscar nominations, for its look at Midwestern life before World War I. Maltin called the movie “a forerunner of Peyton Place (that) retains its sweep of life” with a “plush production, fine characterizations … a beautiful music score (and) Reagan’s finest performance.”

That same year, Watson played a part in “Woman of the Year” with Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, which captured an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and was later adapted into a Broadway musical hit in 1981.

Opportunities kept pouring in for Watson, including the 1942 George M. Cohan musical movie “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” which won a Best Actor for leading man James Cagney, one of three Oscars for the production. The film was nominated for five other Oscars, including Best Picture.

Also in 1942, Watson was in “Gentleman Jim,” a boxing biography with screen legend Errol Flynn, Alan Hale (“Gilligan’s Island”), and Ward Bond (“Wagon Train”). It was one of 10 big-screen appearances for Watson in 1942, which was arguably his best year.

In 1943, Watson appeared in “Princess O’Rourke,” which won an Oscar for Best Writing-Original Screenplay. The film starred Olivia deHavilland (“Gone with the Wind”) and Jane Wyman, Reagan’s first wife. Three years later, he was in “The Courage of Lassie,” another MGM installment with the beloved collie, which starred a young Elizabeth Taylor.

One of Watson’s highest-profile roles was the acclaimed biopic “The Jackie Robinson Story” in 1950, the tale of the first black player in Major League Baseball. Watson played Branch Rickey, the Brooklyn Dodgers general manager, who pushed for the team to sign Robinson.

In the 1950s, Watson made a handful of television appearances, including on the drama “Waterfront.” He was cast once again with deHavilland in the 1956 film “The Ambassador’s Daughter,” his last big-screen appearance. The final role of his career also came that year in the television series “Cavalcade of America.”

By the summer of 1965, Watson’s health was declining, and he realized the end was near. Unlike many Hollywood types, Watson never forgot where he came from.

He chose to spend his final days in his hometown, arriving in Alton from Beverly Hills that July 24 and checking straight into St. Anthony’s Hospital. Watson died on July 28, survived by his wife of 46 years, Elinor, and a daughter.

The Alton Telegraph carried news of his death under the headline “The Man Who Came Home to Die.” In an editorial, The Telegraph noted Watson “had lived the luxuries and associations of the celluloid world … had gained recognition and no small fame.” But, concluded the paper, “his real home was Alton.”

Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville. He may be reached at (217) 710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.

