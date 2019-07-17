Alton’s Sydney Boschert secures competitive national scholarship

Boschert

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduate student Sydney Boschert of Alton has been named a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Scholar and will receive a $10,000 scholarship to be used in the 2019-20 academic year. Boschert is pursuing a master’s in accountancy in the SIUE School of Business.

The SIUE accounting program is a qualified Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Scholarship Nominating School. Boschert secured the national scholarship after first being chosen as SIUE’s representative, then competing with other top applicants from all U.S. nominating schools. This marks the second consecutive year an SIUE School of Business student has earned the competitive scholarship.

“Sydney has been successful academically while also being engaged in the SIUE accounting program,” said Gregory Sierra, associate professor and master’s in accountancy program director. “Her commitment to her career and the success of classmates made her application stand out. We are extremely proud of her accomplishment, as she competed with dozens of applicants from high-caliber programs across the nation.”

Boschert earned a bachelor’s in accountancy from SIUE in May. With the pursuit of her master’s, she is earning both the industry-noted advanced degree and fulfilling requirements to sit for the certified public accountant exam. She works full time as a staff accountant at a local company.

“I was overwhelmed with joy and surprise when I found out I won this scholarship,” Boschert said. “The $10,000 will cover a majority, if not all, of my graduate school tuition and fees for the upcoming academic year, leaving me almost debt-free during my last year of schooling.”

“I give all credit to the faculty and staff at SIUE for my academic success,” she added. “Without the professors and the resources provided, I would not have achieved this scholarship. I love every minute of my time on SIUE’s campus.”

