Alton and Bethalto teachers selected for leadership program

Teach Plus, a national nonprofit that empowers teachers to lead improvements in policy and practice, has selected Civic Memorial High School English teacher Jacob Carlson and Jody Bosomworth, a kindergarten teacher at Lovejoy Elementary School in Alton, to participate in its first Rural Teacher Leader Collaborative. The program provides accomplished teachers with the tools and training to guide teams to change practices to benefit students and the school community.

Carlson will use available data to identify a challenge facing his school and work with Principal Justin Newell to determine a course of action. The project they’ve selected will involve expanding reading and writing across the high school curriculum and helping students develop into lifelong readers.

“We know that change is most impactful when everyone, from teachers to principals, is invested in it,” said Bill Curtin, Teach Plus teacher leadership coach. “Teachers need to be at the forefront because they have firsthand knowledge of what is needed in classrooms and how best to inspire their colleagues to make changes to their practice that will help students succeed. ”

“By joining Teach Plus and the RTLC, I can join high-quality educators from across our region in bringing effective learning strategies to our students,” Carlson said. “The best learning partners are expert colleagues who know what’s best for their students, and the culture of professional learning fostered by the RTLC gives me a model to bring back to my district. With Teach Plus, I am reaping the rewards of stepping out of my own classroom and into the presence of my colleagues, which is the kind of learning environment I hope to grow in my school.”

The Rural Teacher Leader Collaborative is funded by an Educator Effectiveness grant from the Illinois State Board of Education and hosted by the Bunker Hill School District. Each of the teachers selected for this program has achieved or is in the process of pursuing National Board Certification, teaching’s most rigorous professional certification. Teacher leaders were selected for their ability to promote student achievement, their visions for improving student outcomes, and the leadership skills they have already shown in their schools. This program will help them take the next step by providing formal training in leadership and change management. The program is a partnership with the Illinois State Board of Education and National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

Other 2019-2020 Rural Teacher Collaborative Teacher Leaders are:

Barbara Lindauer, social studies teacher, Collinsville High School

Jeannine Butler, interventionist, Triad Middle School, St. Jacob

Jennifer Stendback, dean of students, Eisenhower Elementary School, Jacksonville

Mollie Lively, first-grade teacher, North Elementary School, Taylorville

Rebecca Wilkinson, technology teacher, Bunker Hill High School

