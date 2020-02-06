Alton and Godfrey will face off in trivia rematch

× Expand (From left) Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and Alton Mayor Brant Walker

The Alton Community Service League, a nonprofit group focused on volunteerism, will be hosting a Trivia Night Challenge rematch between the Alton and Godfrey communities on Saturday, March 7. The event will start at 7 p.m. in the Sportsmen’s Club Banquet Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Teams of eight will answer eight rounds of questions based on local history, events, and people. Tickets are $15 per person. The event will include a 50/50 raffle, mulligans, and a wheelbarrow of booze raffle. Popcorn will be provided and a cash bar will be available.

Tickets are available through event sponsor WBGZ, the village of Godfrey, and Alton Community Service League members. Reservations may also be made by calling (618) 467-2771 or (618) 917-2671.

All proceeds will go toward area beautification and grants to area nonprofit organizations.

