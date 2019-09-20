Alton Area Optimist Club honors Students of the Month

Optimist Club

The Alton Area Optimist Club named Eli Lawrence of Alton Middle School and Kourtnee Evans of North Elementary School its Students of the Month for September.

The club gives a $25 gift card to each student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Lawrence, son of David and Sara Lawrence of Alton, is an eighth-grade honor roll student at Alton Middle School. His teachers describe him as a student who works hard in class and always tries his best. He is usually smiling and is a good-natured person. He is on the Alton Middle School baseball team and is an active member of his church. He enjoys drawing in his spare time. Eli would love to play in major league baseball or be a sign language interpreter when he grows up.

Evans, daughter of Jiuana and Efrem Evans of Alton, is a fifth-grade student at North Elementary. She is on the honor roll, plays the clarinet in the school band as well as violin in the school orchestra, is involved in chorus and is also a part of North Elementary’s Green Team. Outside of school, she is on the Fighting Irish Soccer Team and is very active in her church. She is honest, humble, and hard-working.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. The club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. It is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

