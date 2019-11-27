Alton Area Optimist Club honors Students of the Month

Optimist Club

Wren Crawford of Alton Middle School and Caylee Collins of Lovejoy Elementary School were named Students of the Month for November by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The club gives a $25 gift card to each student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Wren, daughter of Whitney Campbell of Godfrey, is a seventh-grade student at Alton Middle School. She is an excellent student and a caring young lady who leads by example for her peers. She is a straight-A honor roll student who is dedicated to hard work and is a true leader at the school. She serves as an active member of the National Council of Negro Women Youth Selection. She models their core values of commitment, respect, service to others, and teamwork each day and is truly an example of excellence.

Caylee Collins, daughter of Ashley Womack of Alton, is a second-grade student at Lovejoy Elementary School. She is a wonderful, inquisitive, and helpful student. She always has a smile on her face and shows optimism throughout her day. She works hard at school and gets along well with her peers. She is an outstanding example for others. When she is not working hard at school, she enjoys playing basketball and being with her older brother and sister.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

