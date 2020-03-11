Alton Area Optimist Club honors Students of the Month

Optimist Club

The Alton Area Optimist Club named Semaj Stampley of Alton Middle School and Desiree Wollenweber of East Elementary School the Students of the Month for February.

The club gives a $25 gift card to each student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Semaj, son of Byron and Taryn Stampley of Godfrey, is a sixth-grade student at Alton Middle School. He is a model student and is encouraging of others. He is smart and puts forth his best effort academically. He plays on the school’s football and basketball teams. Outside of school, he attends a local church and sings in the church choir. He volunteers to help prepare and distribute lunches to students in need.

Desiree Wollenweber, niece of Ashley Miller-Smith, is a fifth-grade student at East Elementary School. She is a leader in his classroom and is respectful and kind to everyone. She is a hard worker and her grades are important to her. Throughout her time at East Elementary, she has been on honor roll, high honor roll, and member of the math team. She is very involved in the music program, participating in orchestra, chorus, and honors chorus. Desiree is actively involved in the community and spends time volunteering for Hayner Library and Faith Lutheran Church.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend. It sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

