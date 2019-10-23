Alton Area Optimist Club salutes Students of the Month

Optimist Club

Taylor Denby of Alton Middle School and Mollie Hilgert of West Elementary are the Alton Area Optimist Club’s Students of the Month for October.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Denby, daughter of Mark and Melissa Denby of Godfrey, is an eighth-grade high honor roll student at Alton Middle School. Assistant Principal Roger Hetge describes her as a role model for fellow students. She is friendly with students and staff and just a joy to be around, he said. ​At school, she has been part of Winter Guard, worked on the yearbook staff, played soccer, participated in clubs, and this year she is the manager for the girls basketball team. Outside of school, she loves to swim, play soccer, and stay as active as she can. She also loves to help make her community a better place to live by participating in trash cleanups. She is a member of Brown Street Baptist Church and likes to help out at church by working at its trunk or treat and organizing summer picnics.

Hilgert, daughter of Mark Hilgert of Alton, is a high honor roll fifth-grade student at West Elementary. She is a conscientious, hard-working student. She always strives to do her best. Mollie gets along well with others, is kind and caring, and has a great sense of humor. She has been on the Accelerated Reader Hall of Fame at West since first grade, earning more than 100 points per year. She is also a Reach Out and Read helper in the mornings, library helper, plays in the band, and has previously participated in orchestra and chorus.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for about 60 years in the Riverbend. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs holiday celebration, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the Fir​st Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of college or trade school scholarships to high school students each year.

