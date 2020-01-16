Alton brothers win top two prizes in VFW essay contest

× Expand (From left) Illinois VFW Commander Dave Stout, second-place Patriot’s Pen Essay Winner Blake Schaper, 13; first-place Patriot’s Pen Essay Winner Jacob Schaper, 14; VFW Assistant Youth Activities/Scouting Director Dave Darte

The 12th District Awards Banquet on Jan. 11 at Alton VFW Post 1308 honored Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest winners, teachers, and Voices of Democracy Essay Contest winners.

This year, the top two winners of the 883 students who submitted entries to the Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest came from Alton VFW Post 1308. The top winner in this contest has been advanced to the state level of judging. Twenty-eight students received certificates of merit in the Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest, a 300- to 400-word essay competition conducted in the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. The theme for this year’s contest was “What Makes America Great?” Jacob Schaper, a homeschooled student at Fortitude School in Alton, was awarded a medal, Patriot Pins, a cash prize, and a standing ovation after reading his essay to the 200-plus people who gathered in a snowstorm to honor the essay winners.

Three students were advanced to the state level of judging. The first-place medal and a $150 prize went to Schaper, sponsored by Alton Post 1308. The second-place medal and $100 went to Blake Schaper, also sponsored by Alton Post 1308. The third-place medal and $50 went to Hunter Hancock, sponsored by Litchfield Post 3912. The other students who were recognized received certificates of merit.

Jacob Schaper’s parents and both sets of grandparents joined him at the banquet in his honor. Blake and Jacob are the children of Tyler and Christy Schaper of Alton.

“It is a great honor to have my voice heard and my essay valued by the great leaders of our country,” Jacob said. “The men and women who have fought for the freedoms that I wrote about in my essay are the reason America is such a great country, and I am honored to be included and take part in this contest. I think all students should spend time with our nation’s veterans and learn about their past, our history as a country, and the wisdom they have to share with all of us.”

Certificate of merit winners sponsored by Alton VFW Post 1308 include Caleb Thomeczek, Jack Beaber, Livia Mallory, Payton Crane, Izabel Gernigan-Miller, and Maya Stephan. Certificate of merit winners sponsored by Wood River VFW Post 2859 include Cameryn Adams, Reagan Rexford, and Alexander Arnold.

