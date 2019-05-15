Alton building nominated for National Register of Historic Places

Sharp

The Alton Gas & Electric Power House building, aka the Abbott Machine Co. building on the Great River Road, has been nominated to be on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Alton Historical Commission has an opportunity to review, comment and solicit public remarks on the application before it is considered by the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council in June. The commission will hold a hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, in the City Council chambers seeking public comment.

In an email, Alton Area Landmarks Association President Terry Sharp urged the public to attend to learn more about this important building in Alton’s history.

