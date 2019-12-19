Alton church to host free Christmas dinner

While going without basic necessities like food is a serious issue throughout the year, Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for low-income families, single parents, the homeless and all who are in need. St. John Missionary Baptist Church invites the public to its free Christmas celebration dinner.

Who can attend this dinner?

• If you are going to be alone at Christmas, you are welcome.

• If spending Christmas at home may be difficult for some, following a bereavement, for example, you are welcome.

• If you want to do something different, you are welcome.

• If you want the share the true meaning of Christmas with other, you are welcome.

• If you are homeless or between homes, you are welcome.

• If you are having financial difficulties and can’t afford to prepare a Christmas dinner, you are welcome.

• If none of the above reasons apply to you and your situation, you are welcome.

There are no requirements limiting who can eat. The feast includes turkey and ham, potatoes, cornbread dressing, green beans, dinner rolls, and desserts.

The free dinner will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, December 25, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 427 Market St. in Alton. For more information, call the church at (618) 465-5954.

