Alton closes City Hall

The city of Alton released the following statement Tuesday on its latest measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak:

The CDC is now recommending social distancing, of no more than 10 people, as a paramount measure in the effort to combat the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

As a result, the City of Alton has decided to close City Hall to the public. The closure will be effective Wednesday morning.

While key offices remain functioning, some limitations have been mandated to limit the general public’s interaction with those in City Hall and each other.

The Mayor’s Office can be contacted by calling (618) 463-3500 extension 3 or at dcollier@cityofaltonil.com.

The City Treasurer’s Office will not be accepting over-the-counter payments, and has posted notice on how to make payments during this time. Also, no late fees on trash billing will be imposed for this time period. If you have any questions, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 463-3540 or visit our website at www.cityofaltonil.com.

For information on the Clerk’s Office or for birth and death certificates, please visit www.cityofaltonil.com or call the office at (618) 463-3522.

The Comptroller’s Office will be available to answer trash billing and accounts payable questions by dialing (618) 463-3550 or by emailing kontis@cityofaltonil.com.

We appreciate your understanding during this time.

Mayor Brant Walker