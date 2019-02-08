Alton Community Service League taking grant applications

Community service

The Alton Community Service League is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations interested in applying for grants.

Forms are available by contacting Dorothy Dorothea Droste at (618) 466-7746 or (618) 465-6904. Requests can be mailed to Alton Community Service League, P.O. Box 211, Alton, IL 62002. Completed forms must be postmarked by March 15, 2019. Grant recipients will be announced in May.

The league raises funds each year for Alton area beautification and nonprofit organizations through gift wrap projects and other fundraising events.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter