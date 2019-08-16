Alton deputy chief retires with 30 years service

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Four members of the Alton Police Department (center) were promoted during ceremonies Thursday afternoon.

photo by Frank Prager Simmons congratulates retiring Deputy Chief Terry Buhs on 30 years of service with the department.

Dozens of friends, family and fellow officers gathered Thursday afternoon in the courthouse at the Alton police station to note the appointment of a new deputy chief, recognize the promotion of four officers and honor the retirement of a 30-year department veteran.

photo by Frank Prager Police union President Andrew Pierson presents Buhs with a recognition plaque from the union.

Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons began the event by recognizing the appointment of officer Marcos Pulido to the position of deputy chief. Pulido was unanimously appointed to the position by the Alton City Council earlier in the week. Pulido will replace Deputy Chief Terry Buhs, who is retiring.

Four veteran department officers were promoted in rank during the event.

Officer John Franke was promoted from lieutenant to captain. Franke has been with the department since 1995. Simmons commended Franke for his organizational skills and his ability to “think outside the box.

“Officer Franke understands a leader’s job is to develop and organize future leaders,” Simmons said.

Officer Kurtis McCray was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Simmons said McCray’s ability to establish trust during interrogations has repeatedly allowed the department to gather valuable information. He also noted he was an excellent leader.

Simmons commended Officer Michael Beaber for his strong sense of duty during Beaber’s promotion from private first class to sergeant.

“Officer Beaber knows how police need to create positive contacts with the public,” he said.

Officer Emily Hejna was promoted from private first class to sergeant. Simmons said Hejna’s education, professionalism and strong work ethic make her a valuable resource for the department.

The last portion of the event was dedicated to recognizing the final day on the job for Buhs. He was hired Aug. 16, 1989, and completed 30 years with the department. Simmons spoke of his long association with Buhs and of his value to the department over the years.

“We’ve worked together, fought together and cried together,” Simmons said. “When you’ve known someone as long as this, it’s hard to say goodbye.”

Simmons said Buhs has always been committed to making Alton better. He said he was a good man and good officer.

Buhs was also presented a plaque of recognition from the police union, the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Alton Unit 14. Union President Andrew Pierson presented the plaque.

At the conclusion of the ceremonies, Buhs completed his final 10-42, the police code for ending a tour of duty. Buhs was offered congratulatory messages over the police radio and walked to his patrol car for the final time as members of the department saluted in formation in front of the station.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Members of the Alton Police Department salute as Buhs completes his final 10-42.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons recognized the appointment of Officer Marcos Pulido to the position of deputy chief by the Alton City Council.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Officer Emily Hejna was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Officer John Franke was promoted to the rank of captain.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Officer Michael Beaber was promoted to the rank of sergeant.