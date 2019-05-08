Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market to open Saturday

The 2019 season of the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market is starting Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday, May 11, in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in Alton. The market will be in session Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. until noon through Oct. 19. The Wednesday evening market will run from 4-7 p.m. from July 3 through Sept. 25.

Shoppers will find a wide selection of locally grown seasonal fruit and vegetables, including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops. Produce will be available, along with grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm-fresh eggs, local honey, hot or iced coffee, fresh bread and other baked goods. In addition, fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles, and woodworking items will be sold.

This year marks the 27th season of the market, organized by Alton Main Street as part of the organization’s efforts to revitalize the downtown Alton historic district. The events feature products that are handmade or homegrown within a 50-mile radius. New vendors are welcome; registration fees are $12 for Saturdays and $5 for either weeknight option. Discounted seasonal rates are also available.

Live entertainment, artist demonstrations and other special activities have been scheduled every Saturday throughout the season. The schedule includes:

May 11 — Native Landscaping with The Nature Institute

May 18 — Tailgate Sale & Magician Don Woodruff

May 25 — Photography Walk with Andrew Dobson

June 1 — Goat Yoga and Live music from Sue Kennedy & Keith Roberson Singer-Songwriters

June 8 — Live music from Nancy Lippincott & friends, and Artist Demo: Pottery Wheel with Bob Sancamper

June 15 — Artist Demo: Origami with Taeko Wogi

June 22 — Henna tattoos with Karla Anderson

June 29 — City Mouse, Country Mouse - Puppet Show with Blaque Berry Puppets

July 6 — Live music from The Goodies

July 13 — Christmas in July - visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus

July 20 — Recipe and Nutrition Booth from Illinois Nutrition Education Programs

July 27 — Kid-friendly activities with Riverbend Head Start & Family Services

Aug. 3 — Live music from City Voices Chorus & kid-friendly activities with Madison County Child Advocacy Center

Aug. 10 — Celebrating National Farmers’ Market Week! Artist Demo: Mosaics with Sarah Neal

Aug. 17 — Meditation Session with Stella from Riverbend Spirit Studio

Aug. 24 — Recipe and Nutrition Booth from Illinois Nutrition Education Programs

Aug. 31 — Live music from Nancy Lippincott & friends

Sept. 7 — Live music from the Lifehouse Band

Sept. 14 — Health Fair with SIHF Healthcare

Sept. 21 — Recipe and Nutrition Booth from Illinois Nutrition Education Programs

Sept. 28 — Canine Carnival with SNIP Alliance

Oct. 5 — Artist Demo: Crochet & hand-knitting with Sally Kirbach, plus Recipe and Nutrition Booth from Illinois Nutrition Education Programs

Oct. 12 — Live music from Lauren Waters

Oct. 19 — Tailgate Sale

Alton Main Street aims to improve access to healthy food thanks to the Illinois EBT Wireless Project grant funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which were formerly known as LINK or food stamps, will be accepted by many vendors. SNAP recipients are encouraged to visit the info booth and swipe their cards to use their benefits for locally grown produce. When doing so, Alton Main Street will double their dollars, giving shoppers twice the buying power for fresh fruits and vegetables. The goal is to boost the sale of Illinois-grown food and provide access to fresh produce to low-income residents.

At the markets, anything homegrown or handmade by the vendor is welcome to be sold. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor is encouraged to visit the Events page of DowntownAlton.com to register. Pre-registration is not required; vendors simply show up one hour prior to start time to be directed to their booth space. Reminders on what produce is in season, plus upcoming entertainment and activities, are available at facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket.

