Alton Fire Department to host open house this weekend

Alton Fire Department

The Alton Fire Department is observing Fire Prevention Week with an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Fire Station 1, 333 E. 20th St.

The event will feature a free bowl of award-winning chili and a hot dog and a few tips on fire safety along the way. The open house will include fire prevention activities such as:

Live burns

Aerial ladder setup and water flow

Smoke house

Apparatus display

Fire extinguisher demo

Face-painting

Games

Lucas 2 demo

Firefighter donning gear and SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus)

Attendance prizes

“The open house invitation is extended to all Alton area residents,” a fire department press release states. “We believe that a better prepared community is a safer community.”

On Oct. 9, 1871, Mrs. O’Leary was milking her cow when the animal kicked over a lamp. This started a barn fire that spread, killing about 300 people and burning 17,000 structures, and is now known as The Great Chicago Fire. On the same day in Peshtigo, Wis., railroad workers accidentally started a forest fire that burned down 16 towns and killed 1,152 people.

To remind people to be safe, President Woodrow Wilson declared Oct. 9 Fire Safety Day. Five years later President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed a Fire Prevention Week.

Protect your family by following the below suggestions:

Don’t overload electrical circuits

Unplug appliances when not in use

Keep flammables away from the stove

The leading cause of kitchen fires is unattended cooking

Plan your escape:

Make sure everyone knows two ways out

Test windows and doors for ease of use

Practice alerting other members of your family

Stay low if there is smoke

Choose a safe meeting place

Call 911 from the neighbor’s house

If your home is on fire, get out and stay out

Remember to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

