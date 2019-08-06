Alton firefighter joins board of St. Louis Area Foodbank

Richardson

The St. Louis Area Foodbank, an organization committed to building stronger communities by empowering people with food and hope throughout 26 counties in Eastern Missouri and Southwestern Illinois, welcomed new members and officers to the board of directors after the July board meeting.

Derrick Richardson, a community leader in Alton, is among those joining the board. After serving four years in the Air Force, he joined the Alton Fire Department, where he holds the rank of captain. He has an associate’s degree in applied science in fire science and an associate’s degree in science, both from Lewis and Clark Community College.