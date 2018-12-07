Alton firefighters to give away free turkeys Dec. 15

Alton Firefighters Local 1255 will give away free turkeys from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Crisis Food Center, 21 E. Sixth St. in Alton.

Firefighters gave a donation to Crisis Food Center to buy turkeys with matching funds. Together, they were able to purchase many turkeys for families in need this Christmas, organizers say.

To receive a free turkey, call the center at (618) 462-8201 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday to schedule a time to come in and get on the list. The center will give out a voucher to pick up the turkey. People who are there to sign up for the turkey can receive a free seven-day supply of food the center gives to those in need once per month, Derrick Richardson says.

“I am on the board of Crisis Food Center and a member of Alton Firefighters Local 1255,” Richardson said. “Alton firefighters wanted to give back in a way that would definitely impact the families in our community. Teaming up with the local food pantry made a good partnership. This is a holiday event we plan to do annually.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter