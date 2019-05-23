Alton Girl Scout wins Gold Award for animal shelter project

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois honored its brightest stars at its annual All That Glitters Award Ceremony on April 27 at Rend Lake College in Ina.

Among the honorees was Sarah Gratton of Alton Troop No. 71. She received a Gold Award, Girl Scouting’s highest award, for her project, Happy Pets Because of Helpful People. Gratton worked with her community and her peers to help Partners 4 Pets, a no-kill shelter, by organizing a service day for the shelter and creating functional yet decorative displays to hang leashes. She also created a guidebook on how to host a donation drive, so that staff and volunteers can continue to help the shelter stay stocked with supplies. She also organized a volunteer group to work at the shelter, where they made pet toys and treats. Gratton is passionate about the welfare of animals, as well as educating others about responsible pet ownership.

The event recognizes Girl Scouts from across Southern Illinois who achieve significant accomplishments in leadership and community service. Awardees include 2 Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts, 21 recipients of the Girl Scout Gold Award, as well as 34 projects completed earning the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette (grades 6- 8) can earn. Seventeen Girl Scouts who earned both of these awards, as well as the Girl Scout Bronze Award, were also presented with the Trifecta Award.

