Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club fundraiser to serve up chili in Upper Alton

× Expand (Left) Chili Chowdown coordinator Dennis Wilson and his wife, Karen Wilson, stir ingredients for the chili. (Middle) President Jim White and Zeke Jabusch lend a hand serving chili. (Right) Ed Morrissey and Bruce Robertson assist at the carry-out table.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club’s 34th annual Chili Chowdown is set for Monday, March 4, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Upper Alton. The popular fundraiser features all-you-can eat chili, beverage, and dessert for just $8. Serving hours are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. Diners may eat in or carry out.

The secret Rotary chili recipe is guarded by event chairman Dennis Wilson. He says the recipe originated with the late Don Johnson, proprietor of DJ’s Bar and Grill in Upper Alton. Rotary members prepare and serve the chili. Over the years, a number of venues have hosted the event, but in recent years it has settled into its home at Main Street United Methodist Church, which affords ample parking, ease of egress, and plenty of room for diners.

Tickets are available from any Rotary member and will also be sold at the door. There also will be a 50/50 raffle conducted during the day. The annual event raises funds for local Rotary projects, including annual scholarships given in conjunction with the club’s Student of the Month program and to an industrial arts student at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club was chartered by Rotary International on March 1, 1921. Since then, the club has served the Alton and Godfrey communities by exhibiting Rotary’s motto of “service above self.” Many notable projects has been completed over the years, including a picnic pavilion at Haskell Park, the steamboat mural at Broadway and Henry streets, the statues of Lincoln and Douglas at Lincoln-Douglas Square, the Robert Wadlow statue; numerous fountains, including the current fountain at State House Circle; a Habitat for Humanity House, the greenhouse at the Community Supported Garden, and more.

Those interested in learning more about the club can visit the club’s website. The club meets at 6 p.m. Mondays at the meeting room at Gentelin’s, except for the third Monday of the month, when the meeting occurs at other locations. Visitors are welcome.

