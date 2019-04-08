Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club honors Students of Month

Stendeback and Lindsey

Samantha Stendeback and George Lindsey of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for April by the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club at the club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant in Alton.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a Student of the Month during the school year.

Stendeback, daughter of M. Todd and Lisa Stendebeck of Alton, is an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion recipient and a member of two honors societies: Mu Alpha Theta and Platinum Alpha. She is a member of the National Honor Society and served as a junior marshal. She has been involved in a number of student groups, including Redbird Nest and the Spanish and physics clubs. She also participated in the volleyball and soccer programs at Alton High.

She has been active in community service activities, particularly through her church and as a part of experiences in the Philippines during a mission trip last summer. She plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and major in nursing.

Lindsey, son of Darren and Kelly Lindsey of Alton, is an Illinois State Scholar and a Silver Medallion recipient. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and is serving as president of Mu Aloha Theta. He has been a participant in the Saturday Scholars program for three years and a member of the Scholar Bowl team.

Lindsey has been active in many student organizations and is committed to service, particularly as a volunteer at the St. Louis Zoo. He plans to eventually become a teacher and will enroll at Lewis and Clark Community College and transfer to the University of Illinois with a major in physics.

Stendeback and Lindsey were presented with recognition plaques by James White, president of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club.

