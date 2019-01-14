Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club honors Students of the Month

Vaughn and Wong

Tami Wong of Alton High School and Katherine Vaughn of Mississippi Valley Christian School were honored as Students of the Month for January by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club at the club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a Student of the Month during the school year.

Tami Wong, daughter of Fung Wong and Rong Chen of Alton, is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a member of the Student Council for four years. She has been a participant in the Minority Excellence program at Alton High and has been a member of a number of student academic and activities organizations, including participation as a member of the school’s Scholar Bowl team.

Wong has been a standout player for the Redbird girls softball team and has been recognized for her skills in this sport by playing on a regional select team as well as a being a crucial member of the Redbird girls softball team. She plans to attend Washington University, where she will continue playing softball on the intercollegiate level. She plans to become a dentist.

Katherine Vaughn, daughter of Mark and Jennifer Vaughn of Bunker Hill, has consistently earned a place on the school’s high honor roll and been an active participant earning honors in competition between members of the Illinois Association of Christian Schools. Her interests and skills in music and participation and leadership on the school’s volleyball and basketball teams have been recognized. She is a recipient of the DAR Youth Leadership Award and serves as class treasurer of her senior class.

Vaughn plans to pursue a degree in teaching at Bob Jones University with a concentration in special education and a minor in music. She hopes to help special needs children with music therapy training.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club’s president presented the students with recognition plaques.

