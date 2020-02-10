Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club honors Students of the Month

Dugan and Ellebracht

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club honored Wesley Dugan of Alton High School and Natalie Ellebracht of Marquette Catholic High School as the February Students of the Month at the club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s on Broadway.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a Student of the Month during the school year.

Dugan, son of Dennis and Lisa Dugan of Alton, is an Illinois State Scholar and ranks at the top of his class. He is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as treasurer of Mu Alpha Theta. He is also a recipient of the Platinum Alpha Award.

Dugan served as junior marshal at last year’s graduation ceremonies and has been an active member of the Rocketry Club, serving as a team leader of that organization. He has been a member of the Redbird swimming team for four years and was selected as a scholar-athlete for that activity.

As a member of the Rocketry Club, Dugan has developed a passionate interest in spacecraft design. He plans to become an aerospace engineer and will attend the University of Illinois majoring in that field.

Ellebracht, daughter of Mark and Monica Ellebracht of Alton, has attended Marquette for the past four years and serves as senior class president. She is an active member of the Student Council, serving in the role of helping to plan many of the events on the school’s campus.

Ellebracht serves as vice president of the Breast Cancer Awareness Club, focused on raising funds for cancer research. She participates in the Campus Ministry; is a member of the National Honor Society, reflecting her consistent honor roll achievements; and is a recipient of the DAR Good Citizenship award .

She is active in community and church activities and has earned more than 330 service hours since her freshman year. She is an active volunteer at St. Ambrose Church and is a member of the Encounter Youth Choir.

Ellebracht’s goal is to attend either Maryville College or Illinois State University, majoring in communication sciences and disorders. She hopes to ultimately earn a master’s degree in speech-language pathology.

