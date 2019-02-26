Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club lends hand to teaching students cursive

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club continues to support education in the community. As education evolves, so do the initiatives from Rotarians.

This year, club members used funds to support a renewed focus on the importance of cursive handwriting in the development of literacy. In November 2017, the Illinois legislature voted to again require cursive writing instruction in schools. Unfortunately, there has been no funding to support this expectation for the 2018-19 school year.

Considering the ample research demonstrating the relationship between handwriting and brain development, local Rotarians decided to pursue a matching grant from the International Rotary organization. With these funds, more than 400 dry erase boards and markers were distributed to second-grade students in the Alton-Godfrey community. The boards are printed with the cursive manuscript for tracing and also have space for the students to independently practice the cursive alphabet.

Teachers and parents find the boards helpful. Students are more inclined to practice fine motor skills with a dry erase board that allows for the easy removal of imperfect practice. The timing of the distribution was ideal in January because second-grade teachers are introducing the cursive alphabet in the second semester. After students are taught the proper formation of letters using the boards in class, each child will be able to take a board home for independent practice.

It’s not only the adults who are grateful for this Rotary donation. As club members passed out the boards in second-grade classrooms, students eagerly accepted the gifts with bright eyes and enthusiasm. Many students opened the package immediately and were writing within seconds. Each board has the Rotary seal on the back, and Rotary representatives explained the importance of the four-way test to children. Students were left with not only a tool for the important practice of cursive handwriting, but also with a powerful example of community service and volunteerism from the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club.

