Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club names Students of the Month

Bakhsi and Beers

Alex Beers and Muskan Bakhsi of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for September by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club at the club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s on Broadway restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a Student of the Month during the school year.

Beers, son of David and Susan Beers of Alton, plans to attend Purdue University with a major in aerospace engineering. He hopes to some day qualify for the astronaut program.

Beers has been a regular in the school’s honors programs, the National Honor Society, and has been very active in community service activities. He has participated in the cross country program for four years and was selected as a scholar-athlete for that program. He has been active in a number of school organizations and clubs and was one of the founders of the Rocketry Club. Scouting has been a major activity that is consistent with his participation in a number of volunteer community service projects.

Bakhsi, daughter of Sudhir Kumar and Indu Bala of Alton, is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the National Society of High School Scholars, and the Minority Excellence programs.

She is an active participant in many clubs and organizations and is a member of the Scholar Bowl team. She has focused much of her spare time working as a hospital volunteer and became a certified nurse assistant to enhance her abilities in serving patients. Her goal is to become a physician, and she plans to enroll at Loyola University in Chicago, majoring in pre-med.

The club’s president presented the students with recognition plaques.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter