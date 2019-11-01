Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club recognizes Students of the Month

Weiner and Zigrang

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club honored Lauren Weiner of Alton High School and Peyton Zigrang of Marquette Catholic High School as the club’s Students of the Month for October.

Weiner, daughter of Scott and Jennifer Weiner of Godfrey, has been a member of several school clubs and organizations, including Mu Alpha Theta, physics club, Christian Athletes club, Spanish, biology and Ping-Pong clubs. She has served as secretary of the National Honors Society during her senior year, class vice-president and a member of the track team for her freshman, sophomore and junior years, and has been a cheerleader during all four years of high school. Academic honors and awards include Career Technology Education Accounting Student of the Year, Southwestern Conference Academic All-Conference Cheerleading, Southwestern Conference Academic All-Conference Track, National Honors Society, and the president’s list at Lewis and Clark Community College for dual credit classes. She also volunteered and provided community service with area organizations including Spring Fling (special education field day), the American Red Cross blood drive, Miles for Meso 5K, Salvation Army bell ringer, and served more than 150 hours of service through student council and volunteering at St. Ambrose school and church. She also volunteered every Wednesday at the Wound Care Center at Alton Memorial this past summer.

Zigrang, daughter of Bobbi Fleming and Todd Zigrang, is a senior at Marquette Catholic High School and is active in many school activities and extracurriculars while placing the utmost importance on her academics. She has been on National Honors Society and high honor roll throughout her high school career. She takes on major leadership roles, such as being sophomore, junior, and Student Council president and captain of the volleyball team. She dedicates herself to clubs, such as Breast Cancer Awareness Club, Interact Club, Yearbook Club, and Campus Ministry. She participates in community service, volunteering annually for the Special Olympics, Old Settlers Historical Days, and Taste of Ferguson. She recently helped raise awareness in the community for the flood victims and their needs, and she orchestrated a fundraiser to collect and deliver supplies for flood victims of Calhoun County. She coaches volleyball for St. Mary’s Catholic Middle School. She plans to attend a four-year college and come back to Alton to continue her career so she can serve the community that has given her so much.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter