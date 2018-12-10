Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club selects Students of the Month

Rauscher and Root

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club honored Morgan Rauscher of Alton High School and Gregory Root of Marquette Catholic High School as Students of the Month for December at the club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as Student of the Month during the school year.

Rauscher, daughter of John and Rochelle Rauscher of Alton, has been a member of the Student Council for four years and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is involved in many student organizations and has participated on the varsity soccer, cross country, and cheerleading teams. She received the Scholar Athlete award as a member of the cross country team and the award for accomplishment and scholarship in cross country and cheerleading.

Her participation in community service activities has reflected her deep commitment to service. She plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College before transferring to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where she plans to major in pharmacy.

Root, son of Ron and Diana Root of Dow, is a member of the National Honor Society, the Campus Ministry, and several other student organizations. He has been involved with the program at Camp Ondessonk for seven years. He has been recognized for his commitment to service because he has completed more than 1,000 hours of community service activities and projects while a student at Marquette.

Root plans to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale, majoring in education, in keeping with his goal of becoming a secondary education teacher.

The club’s president presented the students with recognition plaques.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter