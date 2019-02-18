Alton-Godfrey Rotary earns Salvation Army bell-ringing trophy

Rotary Club

The final count is in and Salvation Army again exceeded its Tree of Lights campaign goal in 2018, Salvation Army’s Lt. Stephen Reiner announced.

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club raised about $5,184 during the 2018 Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army’s premiere annual fundraiser, winning the Bell Ringing Trophy for the most amount collected by a community group, Salvation Army Bell Ringing Coordinator Lt. Lily Reiner said.

A total of 58 Alton-Godfrey Rotarians and family members shared 27 shifts ringing bells for 92 hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3 locations, Rotary Bell Ringing Chair Ed Morrissey said.

Rotary President Jim White said Rotary enjoys a long tradition of supporting the campaign, earning the trophy 51 of the past 54 years.

Andy Jackson passionately spearheaded Rotary’s early support of Salvation Army, Rotary Foundation Chair Larry Thompson said. Jackson joined Rotary in 1951 and chaired bell-ringing for 37 years. After his passing, his wife, Esther, continued ringing with Rotary until her passing at age 92 in 2012. The Rotary and Jackson family bell-ringing tradition spanned more than 60 years.

Rotary has been a community partner with Salvation Army for at least 68 years, Rotary Sgt.-At-Arms Dick Jones said.

Club Communications Officer Ron Mayhew quoted Rotary’s 1971 “Sixth Decade Chronicles” authored by longtime Rotarian and Alton Mayor Tom Butler:

“Unique among its achievements was the club’s sustained leadership in bell-ringing and gleaning contributions for the Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights, ramrodded by Andy Jackson ... Year after year, the yield of Rotarians to this charitable purpose led those of all other participating agencies.”

Continuing the Jacksons’ mission, Rotary has rung bells at 11 sites throughout Alton and Godfrey over the last 30 years Morrissey has chaired the program. He said members look forward to ringing bells.

Rotary dedicated this year’s efforts to the memory of longtime Rotarian bell ringer Allen Klope, who volunteered to ring again this year but passed away unexpectedly just weeks earlier.

Rotary also works with the Army in other ways besides the kettle campaign, including work service projects, and building and site improvement projects, President-Elect Tim Hinrichs said.

Rotary’s many community service projects can be readily witnessed throughout the area, longtime Rotarian Bill Moyer said. Signature projects include the bicycle trail renovation, Haskell Park pavilion, Robert Wadlow statue, Lincoln Douglas Square and statues, steamboat mural, Hoffman Park lighting, police department vests, D.A.R.E. van, YWCA playground, Camp Warren Levis Rotary Lodge, Piasa Bird, Habitat house, Jacoby Arts Center renovations and the Oblate greenhouse.

Continuing annual projects include community Christmas tree, Student of the Month and Year, student college and vocational scholarships, literacy projects, Polio Plus, All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes, Bucket Brigade, park service projects and fundraising projects.

Alton-Godfrey Rotary will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2021. Andy Bowen will be club president.

