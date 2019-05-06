Alton-Godfrey Rotary honors Students of the Month for May

Holmes and Keller

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club honored Rachel Holmes and Samuel Keller of Alton High School as Students of the Month for May at the club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s on Broadway restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a Student of the Month during the past school year.

Holmes, daughter of Michael and Martina Holmes of Godfrey, was awarded a Silver Medallion, is a member of the National Honor Society and was selected as Career and Technical Student of the Year as well as Student of the Year for Broadcasting.

She has been a member of the volleyball team for four years and was selected for the Scholarship in Athletics Award for two years. She has been very active working with young people interested in volleyball through workshops and special summer programs.

She has served as a Student Ambassador and been active in the St. Mary’s youth group. She was a participant in the Hugh O’Brien Leadership Conference and completed more than 100 hours of service, resulting in her selection for the Presidents Volunteer Service Award.

She plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and major in public relations with a focus on advertising public media.

Keller, son of Thomas Keller and Shannon Holdah, is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alfa Theta, and a participant in a number of academic clubs. He was a member of the boys volleyball team and was recognized for his cheerleading skills during his senior year when selected as MVP in cheerleading competition.

Keller has participated in a number of community service activities and was the recipient of the Presidential Award program Scholarship. He plans to attend the University of Illinois and major in media and cinema. His goal is to participate in the ROTC program at the university with the ultimate goal of being commissioned into the armed services as an officer.

Club President James White presented their recognition plaques.

