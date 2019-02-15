Alton-Godfrey Rotary honors Students of the Month

Bradley and Schuenke

Payton Bradley of Marquette Catholic High School and William Schuenke of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for February by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club at the club’s regular meeting Feb. 11 at Gentelin’s Restaurant. Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a Student of the Month during the school year.

Bradley, a senior at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, is the daughter of Phil and Denise Bradley. She is a straight A student who recently received the honor of being one of Marquette’s Silver Medallion recipients. She is the president of the Cultural Awareness Club, working with people in need from various cultural backgrounds; vice president of Breast Cancer Awareness Club, working to spread the awareness for breast cancer and helping to fund research; and secretary of the National Honors Society.

She has also played on the girls tennis team in the past. She has a deep passion to work in the medical field and serve in the community, where she has completed more than 125 service hours helping others. Next year, she plans to attend Maryville University and major in nursing. Her career goal is to become a nurse practitioner.

Schuenke has always had an interest in math and science, and knew he wanted to pursue a career involving these subjects. Through his experiences in high school courses and involvement in Robotics Club, he has chosen to pursue a career in computer engineering. Involvement in the club has enabled him to try out different forms of engineering such as programming, building, and designing. The hands-on experience the club offered has helped him realize that he wants to pursue a career in both computer and electrical engineering. Although robotics is not the sole contributor to this decision, his educational experiences have also played an important part in this choice. Over the past few years, he filled his schedule with classes that focus on math, science, and engineering. Some of these classes include Engineering Design, Principles of Engineering, and Digital Electronics through Project Lead the Way Pathway to Engineering Program.

He plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo. While at Missouri S&T, he plans to dual major in computer and electrical engineering. Because he enjoyed his exchange experience in Germany while in high school, he hopes to take a semester to study in Germany during his college years. After graduation, he is interested in moving to Chicago or another major city to pursue a career in a company that has a strong connection with its community and encourages employees giving back to the community through service. It’s through community service hours with the National Honor Society that Schuenke sees the value in giving back to his community to make it a better place.

Bradley and Schuenke were presented with recognition plaques by club President Jim White.

