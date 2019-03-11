Alton-Godfrey Rotary selects Students of the Month

Hartrich and Pohlman

Claire Pohlman of Alton High School and Christopher Hartrich of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for March by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club at the club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a Student of the Month during the school year.

Pohlman, a senior, is the daughter of Phil and Amy Pohlman of Godfrey. She is an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion recipient and a member of the National Honor Society. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta and has been a member of the Redbird Scholar Bowl team. She received the Platinum Alpha Award and has been a key member of the Redbird swimming team, serving as team captain for two years. She has been involved in student organizations such as the Redbird Nest, Mu Alpha Theta, and the Physics and Spanish clubs.

Service and volunteer activities have occupied much of her time, particularly the activities of the Alton Sierra Club chapter. Pohlman is extremely interested in aerospace activities and plans to study aerospace engineering at the Missouri University of Science and Technology at Rolla. She hopes to be part of the development of future aircraft.

Hartrich, son of Bruce and Traci Hartrich of Alton, has achieved many honors at Marquette, including membership in the National Honor Society, the Student Council and selection to the IHSA All-State Academic Team. He has maintained a high grade-point average while devoting much of his time and energies to the basketball and soccer programs at Marquette.

His awards in these athletic activities include being recognized as Soccer Player of the Year on two occasions, Athlete and Scholar Athlete of the Week, and First Team IHSA All -State Soccer. He has received numerous other awards in both of these sports as well.

He has been active in giving back to the community through his participation in school and summer community service activities. Hartrich plans to attend the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and major in business and financial planning. He hopes to pursue a career in business with the ultimate goal of owning his own business.

Pohlman and Hartrich were presented with recognition plaques by James White, president of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club.

