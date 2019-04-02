Alton, Godfrey students named to Blackburn College Dean's List

A number of Riverbend-area students were named to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the Fall 2018 semester.

Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 for the semester. Local honorees were:

Alton: Abbie Rister

Godfrey: Brianna Camerer, Olivia Friese, Olivia Mapes

Granite City: Gabrianna Lucas

Highland: Savannah Hund

Worden: Savannah Welch

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges in 2016 and the No. 5 Best Value in Regional Colleges in the Midwest; and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois for 2016 and among the top 50 in the U.S.