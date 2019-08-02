Alton High's European vacation

× Expand Alton students and teachers pose at the Stuttgart Zoo in Germany. Front row (left to right) Millie McClaine, Lahne McClaine, Erica Witt, Olivia Scifres, Faith Smith and Ruth Wimp (middle row) Bonna Downey, Tom Drake, Chloe Bazzell, Grace Napp, Will Johnson, Alexander Laleman, Noah Parish and Kyle Ater (back row) Dina Uzler, Joe Whiteside and Corey Ferguson.

Alton High School students and teachers returned from a three week trip to Markgroeningen, Germany, a once in a lifetime experience.

A total of 14 students stayed with host families from the Helene Lange Gymnasium, a college prep high school that has enjoyed an exchange program with AHS for the past 36 years. Most of the Alton students stayed with the same students that they hosted when the German students visited AHS.

The students enjoyed getting to know the German culture by living with their host families and participating in their everyday lives.

"I love my host family," AHS senior Lahne McClaine said. "They gave me the best experiences and memories."

During their free time, students had the opportunity to practice German when ordering food, asking for directions, attending school and socializing with the German students.

When the students weren't attending school, they went on field trips to historical and cultural sites, such as the Ludwigsburg Castle, the Heidelberg Castle, Lake Constance, the Mercedes-Benz factory and museum, the Stuttgart Art Museum and a former concentration camp in Vaihingen-Enz, which is now an educational center and a memorial for its victims. The students also visited an elementary school, where they helped the young German students with their projects. The second graders enjoyed the experience so much that they didn't want the Americans to leave.

"I enjoyed the field trips," senior Grace Napp said. "They opened my eyes to how Germans really live.”

"My favorite part of the trip was how welcoming everyone is," senior Noah Parrish added. "They gave me a wonderful experience when exploring towns and understanding the history of the region."

The AHS students were more surprised by the similarities between the German teenagers and themselves than they were by the differences. They wear similar clothing, listen to the same music and have common interests.

"Hanging out with some pretty cool Germans was a good time," senior Alexander Laleman said.

Like the U.S., Germany is a modern country, but in addition has many beautiful, historical buildings.

"My favorite trip was the tour of Markgroeningen," Napp said. "Many buildings were made before America was established."

One of the differences between German life and American life that impressed the American students the most was the degree with which German people protect the environment.

"They recycle everything they can," said Corey Ferguson, who graduated in May. "My host family has four containers for different trash materials."

The Americans were also impressed with the public transportation system, which allows mobility for children as young as 10.

"Everyone walks or takes public transportation," senior Chloe Bazzell said. "They rarely drive, and if they do, they carpool."

Young people are not allowed to drive before the age of 18, and pay between $1,500-$2,000 to take driving lessons. Therefore, the public transportation system is necessary for giving young people more independence.

This exchange program is part of the German American Partnership Program, which is supported by the Goethe Institute. Frederick Fischer and Siegried Granna began the exchange between Alton High School and the Helene Lange Gymnasium of Markgroeningen in 1982. AHS German teacher Ruth Wimp took over the program in 2000.

"The German exchange program is a wonderful way of allowing students to experience everyday German culture and language," Wimp said. "Participating in this program adds a layer of maturity, independence, responsibility and open-mindedness to the high school students' development, by putting them in situations where they have to negotiate interactions in a new language, place and culture. It allows them the opportunity of making life-long friends with someone from another country."

The other student travelers were Kyle Ater, Thomas Drake, William Johnson, Alexander Laleman, Millie McClaine, Olivia Scifres, Faith Smith, Joseph Whiteside and Erica Witt. Bonna Downey was the additional teacher.