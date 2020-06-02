Alton High School graduates awarded Lovejoy Memorial scholarships

× Expand (Top row, from left) Anzaria Simon, Alonzo Johnson, Micah Logan, Mary McKeever, (bottom row, from left) Anna Miller, Addisyn Neuhaus, Olga Chavez Reyes and Koran Mason-El.

The Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial has selected eight Alton High School graduates to receive scholarship awards for 2020.

Jesse Lundun Cannon, James M. Bailey Sr. and Rev. Joseph Brewer established the memorial in 1952 to perpetuate the memory of Elijah P. Lovejoy and provide scholarships for graduates of high schools in Alton and Godfrey. The first Lovejoy Scholarship was presented in 1954 to Sterling Scales. Over the years, additional scholarship grants have been added and the memorial has helped 210 students pursue their dream of a college education.

Anzaria Simon is the recipient of the 2020 Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship. She will receive $25,000 during the four years of her college career. Koran Mason-El is the recipient of the 2020 “Original Three” Scholarship. She will receive $9,000 during the four years of her college career. Alonzo Johnson, Micah Logan, Mary McKeever, Anna Miller, Addisyn Neuhaus and Olga Chavez Reyes are recipients of the Academic Achievement Award Scholarship. They will receive a non-renewable grant of $2,000 each.

Simon ranks 49th of 435 in her senior class at AHS. Her GPA is 4.25. She plans to major in biology/pre-dental at Western Illinois University. While attending AHS, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Cheerleading Squad, Physics Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Student Council and Spanish Club. At the end of her junior year, she was selected to serve as a junior marshal for the class of 2019. She is the daughter of Kashauna Brown.

Koran Mason-El ranks 80th in the 2020 senior class at AHS with a GPA of 3.90. She plans to attend Missouri State University and major in criminal justice. During her high school career, she was a member of the girls track team, Black Student Union, Safe Haven, National Honor Society, Art Club and Upward Bound. She always wanted to join the Alton High School football team and was finally able to make her dream come true her senior year. She is the daughter of Kristy Carman.

Alonzo Johnson has a GPA of 3.29 and ranks 139th in his senior class. He plans to attend Purdue University or Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. During his high school career, he was a member of the Marching 100, National Honor Society, Robotics Team and Chess Team. He lives with his grandparents, who are also his legal guardians, Terry and Mary Pearson.

Micah Logan ranks 112th in his senior class with a GPA of 3.51. At AHS, he was a member of the Music Conservatory Program, Choir, Minority Excellence and Music Theater. He was an Illinois Music Educators Association All State Honors Choir participant in his junior and senior school years. In the fall, he will major in music performance and business at Lewis and Clark Community College and eventually transfer to a four-year university. He is the son of Rev. Michael and Carol Logan.

Mary McKeever ranks 42nd in her graduating class with a GPA of 4.29. She will attend Bradley University or the University of Illinois, Springfield, and major in biochemistry. At AHS, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Biology Club, Chemistry Club, and Art Club. She was an editor for the Tatler. She planned three fundraisers with the most successful being to raise money for the Oasis Women’s Shelter. She is the daughter of James and Kathleen McKeever.

Anna Miller ranks 28th in her senior class with a GPA of 4.42. She plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College majoring in nursing. At AHS, she was a Marching 100 drum major for three years. She was a tutor for her peers and volunteered at Riverbender Community Center and Main Street United Methodist Church. She is the daughter of Amy Miller.

Addisyn Neuhaus maintained a GPA of 4.10 and ranked 63rd in her graduating class. She plans to enroll in the nursing program at Lewis and Clark Community College this fall. While in high school, she was a member of Symphonic Orchestra, Concert Orchestra, Chamber Strings, Pit Orchestra, Mu Alpha Theta, Saturday Scholars, Physics Club and National Honor Society. She is the daughter of Monty and Sarah Neuhaus.

Olga Chavez Reyes has a GPA of 4.08 and ranks 59th in her graduating class. She plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where she will major in accounting. At AHS, she was a member of the National Honor Society, French Club and Minority Excellence. Olga volunteers to help workers who do not know English. She helps with translation and transportation to work. She is the daughter of Olga Chavez.

