Alton High School monument to honor veterans who lost their lives

Members of the ROTC saber team performed the POW/MIA table ceremony.

Groundbreaking was held Saturday afternoon at Alton High School for a war memorial monument honoring graduates from the school who have given their lives during military service since World War I. The Alton High School War Memorial monument will be completed this coming spring.

The project started two years ago when Alton school district maintenance personnel found a plaque in a closet at the Middle School with the names of veterans who had died during their service from World War I, World War II and the Korean War. Alton High Air Force Junior ROTC (AHS AFJROTC) members performed research at the time to add names of veterans from the Vietnam and Iraq war eras, completing a mural at the high school displaying the updated list along with patriotic artwork.

AHS AFJROTC senior aerospace science instructor Colonel Peter Wangler said the next senior ROTC class wanted to take the project to the next level.

“They wanted the commemoration of these veterans to be more public,” he said.

Fundraising efforts have collected money to build a physical monument outside of the high school. A competition was held at Alton high school for the design of the monument. Art student Naomi Fader created the winning design. The monument will include a list of all of the names of the Alton high graduates who died during service categorized by conflict.

Wangler provided welcoming remarks at the Saturday ceremony. He said the purpose of the groundbreaking was to raise the awareness of the public about the sacrifices made by these veterans.

“The United States is the greatest experiment in freedom in history,” he said. “That freedom is guaranteed by the sacrifices of those who gave their lives.”

He pointed out the memorial will not only commemorate those who gave their lives but will serve as a teaching and learning tool.

He noted that in addition to the extensive work performed by the senior class to research, extend and validate the list of veterans on the monument, the project was made possible by numerous benefactors as well as the Madison County Veterans Commission.

Wangler’s remarks were followed by a POW-MIA table ceremony conducted by the AHS AFJROTC saber team. The ceremony presented items on a white tablecloth symbolic of elements by which to remember fallen soldiers. A moderator narrated the symbolism of each item in regard to remembering the fallen.

The ceremonial ground breaking was performed by members of the AHS AFJROTC along with Fader. The program concluded with the retirement of the colors and was followed by a reception in the school.

Wangler ended his remarks at the event by calling attention to a quote from President John Quincy Adams: “You will never know how much it has cost my generation to preserve your freedom. I hope you will make good use of it.”

Anyone with additional information about Alton High graduates who lost their lives in service to the country should contact Wangler at the school by calling (618) 474-2700.